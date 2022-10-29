Chlöe Bailey Shares Relationship Woes In New Song And Video 'For The Night'

On Friday, Chlöe Bailey released her new song and video, “For the Night,” featuring Latto, after teasing the track on social media for months.

The video shows Bailey rehearsing and performing live before a crowd while balancing relationship drama on the side. Rapper Latto appears roughly halfway into the video to deliver a verse.

“I ask myself why we can’t be closer / I play those same games a thousand times over,” Bailey sings in the chorus.

The “Have Mercy” singer said on Twitter that her new video, which she co-directed with Shermay Joh, pulled from footage capturing some of her real-life performances.

“After we shot the warehouse scenes, we went straight into real rehearsal for the performance the next day,” she wrote. “Talk about exhaustion.”

The video features appearances from comedian Druski, who plays Bailey’s love interest.

Bailey, who rose to fame making music with her sister Halle Bailey, is set to release her debut solo album. She told the Associated Press on the red carpet at the Grammys that her album was finished.

The singer sent social media into a frenzy when she released her acclaimed debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021.