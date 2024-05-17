EntertainmentChloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman Gave A Blunt Reply To Critics Of Her Cannes Red Carpet Look

Fans said the "Saturday Night Live" star looked like "a bobble head."
Ron Dicker
Comedian Chloe Fineman was in no mood to be the punchline for her red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Chloe Fineman on the red carpet at the "Megalopolis" premiere during the Cannes Film Festival.
Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

The “Saturday Night Live” star graced the steps of the Palais in a sparkling red dress by Celine, but some critics on the Check the Tag celebrity fashion Instagram were ungracious.

“She’s a very beautiful woman, but this makes her look like a bobble head,” one wrote.

Others said her head “looks too big for her body” and the “dress is giving us nothing.”

Fineman, who was repping her new movie, Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis,” clapped back with vigor.

“No need to be so mean! Thank you ❤️,” the comedian wrote.

Chloe Fineman has a word with commenters.
Instagram

Responses to her request for civility were largely positive.

One of Fineman’s talents is impressions. Perhaps now she can add an overly judgmental fashion troll to her repertoire.

