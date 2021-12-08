Chloë Grace Moretz REALLY Gets Into Her Britney Spears Impression

Chloë Grace Moretz was asked to reveal a hidden talent on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday and she busted out her impression of Britney Spears. (Watch the video below.)

Moretz, the “Kick-Ass” alum who now stars in the film “Mother/Android,” said she can sing like Spears “after a couple of tequilas.”

Advertisement

But with some prodding from host Jimmy Fallon, the actor performed without liquid courage. She really got into it, too, on the pop star’s “Baby One More Time,” employing some of Brit’s stage moves as well.

Spears, newly emancipated from a controversial conservatorship, might appreciate Moretz’s effort.