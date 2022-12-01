Chloë Grace Moretz Slams How 'Older Men' Treated Her On Set As A Teen

Chloë Grace Moretz, who landed her first movie role at 7 years old, said older men almost always shot down her ideas and “infantilized” her on set when she landed bigger roles as a teenager.

“It was always odd from my first leading role when I was 14 in ‘Carrie’ ... It was always really interesting to see who would be really unhappy with a young woman,” Moretz said on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast.

“At that point, I had already worked for so many years ― almost 10 years ― and as I continued through having more important roles on set as I grew up, it was always very interesting to see the pushback that I would get from a lot of people.”

“The majority of it was older men for sure who would infantilize me. If I had real things to bring to the table, a lot of the time it would get shot down,” she added.

She said having to advocate for herself to an older man as a teen was “a really crazy kind of mind fuck.”

Moretz, now 25, has starred in dozens of movies since starting her acting career in “The Amityville Horror,” which premiered in 2005. She went on to appear in films such as “500 Days Of Summer,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and Kick-Ass.”

