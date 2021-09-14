See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.

Halle was seen in one video published by Variety on Monday, helping to fix the train on her sister’s dress to ensure that Chlöe’s red carpet look was picture perfect. (See the moment below.)

Chloe x Halle at the #MetGala red carpet. Stay for the sweet moment when Halle fixes Chloe's dress ❤️ https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/938rA3T8sf — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Chlöe and Halle Bailey attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13 in New York City.

It’s not surprising that Halle was determined to help her sister out on the red carpet ― she often praises Chlöe’s accomplishments on social media.

Halle notably helped promote the release of her sister’s debut solo single “Have Mercy,” which dropped on Friday. The sisters have made music together as the duo Chloe x Halle for years.

“We are so proud of you sister!!!!” Halle tweeted on Friday after the song’s release.

UH HUH YUP THATS RIGHT !!!! #HAVEMERCY is the one!!!! @ChloeBailey we are so proud of you sister!!!! — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 10, 2021

Halle also hyped up Chlöe’s performance of “Have Mercy” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, urging fans to “get ready” because it was going to be her sister’s night.

Chlöe often publicly supports her sister’s successes, too.

In July, the “Have Mercy” singer tweeted a sweet photo of her and her sister embracing, the same day Halle announced that she’d just finished filming for her role as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

“I love you so much and I am SO PROUD OF YOU my Halle,” Chlöe wrote in the post’s caption.

“The Little Mermaid” is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.