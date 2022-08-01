Chloe Kelly seized the moment and honored the past of women’s soccer in England’s 2-1 victory over Germany on Sunday in the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium. (Watch the video below.)

Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time and stripped off her jersey while waving it around to celebrate a la Brandi Chastain, the U.S. star whose famed sports-bra revelry followed her game-winning shootout penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup final against China.

Advertisement

23 years after Brandi Chastain pioneered her iconic sports-bra celebration, England’s Chloe Kelly pays tribute in her nation’s own groundbreaking footballing moment. The long hesitation for VAR makes it seem all the more British 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆

pic.twitter.com/szbjXyrK9Z — roger bennett (@rogbennett) July 31, 2022

Chastain appreciated the nod.

“I see you @Chloe_Kelly98,” she tweeted. “Well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!”

I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers! — Brandi Chastain (@brandichastain) July 31, 2022

While England’s victory is a huge step ― it’s the squad’s first major title ― it still has a way to go.

Advertisement

Kelly’s tribute to the earlier years of the U.S. women’s dominance couldn’t hurt.

“This is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women’s football,” Kelly said, per Sky Sports.