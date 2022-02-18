Chloe Kim Has Lost An Olympic Gold Medal And We Can't Even

There’s a reason you won’t see snowboarder Chloe Kim posing with both her halfpipe gold medals from the Winter Olympics: One of them is missing, she revealed on “The Late Late Show” Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

The lost hardware is from the 2018 Olympics in Pyeonchang.

Advertisement

Kim showed off her latest gold from Beijing on the show, prompting host James Corden to ask if she ever wore both her medals at the same time.

“Actually, I don’t know where my first one is, so ....”

“Stop!” Corden interjected. “You don’t know where it is?”

“No, I think my mom has it, like in a sock drawer or something. But I haven’t seen it since I’ve gotten it.” Kim giggled.

Advertisement

It’s good Kim is laughing, because some of the world’s greatest athletes might be freaking out if they misplaced an iconic symbol of sporting success.

Fellow guest Ike Barinholtz brought his gold medal, too, but it was a lot smaller and a lot more chocolatey than Kim’s.