Chloe Kim Mocks Kim Kardashian And It's Comedy Gold

Chloe Kim won again at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but this time in the celebrity-mocking event.

In a clip posted by NBC on Saturday (watch it below), the repeat halfpipe gold medalist tweaked Kim Kardashian West with a sarcastic impression of the reality star.

The Olympic hero was playing a trivia game called “Chloe, Kim or Khloe” when she was asked who lost expensive diamond jewelry in the ocean. Kim held up a photo of the most famous Kardashian and reenacted the 2011 incident.

“I lost my diamond earring,” she whined in impersonating Kim K.

“Kim, there are people dying,” the winter athlete added, referring to sister Kourtney Kardashian’s scolding of Kim K for getting so bent out of shape over bling.

Who has a dog named Reese? Who lost a $74,000 diamond ring in the ocean?@ChloeKim answers those questions and more in a game called "Chloe, Kim, or Khloe?" #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/JNZkZg8Mdf — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2022

First, props to the snowboard star for recalling that Kim K lost an earring, not a ring as written in the tweet, when then-husband Kris Humphries threw her in the water. (Kardashian said at the time it was worth $75,000, not $74,000 as displayed in the post.)

And second, Chloe Kim’s impression wasn’t too shabby, as evidenced by the original moment on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”