Combat Chlorine Damage With These Swimmer-Recommended Products

Clarifying shampoos, deep moisturizers and other post-chlorine products for hair and body that swimmers love.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Neutrogena-Hyaluronic-Hydrating-Moisturizer-Gel-Cream/dp/B00NR1YQK4?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Neutrogena Hydro Boost gel-cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Neutrogena-Hyaluronic-Hydrating-Moisturizer-Gel-Cream/dp/B00NR1YQK4?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Neutrogena Hydro Boost gel-cream</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=38429&u1=swimchlorine-griffinwynne-06142022-62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ouidad.com%2Fcurl-shapertm-good-as-new-moisture-restoring-shampoo.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Ordinary facial moisturizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=38429&u1=swimchlorine-griffinwynne-06142022-62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ouidad.com%2Fcurl-shapertm-good-as-new-moisture-restoring-shampoo.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">The Ordinary facial moisturizer</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Malibu-C-Swimmers-Wellness-Collection/dp/B01KYLE17M/ref=sr_1_3?gclid=CjwKCAjw46CVBhB1EiwAgy6M4gzCHoCJxuFhX-dScLu4pZgNc6PFr1EIOSSXFINpEGLLPDhNILDaIhoCk7cQAvD_BwE&hvadid=324587832645&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9007303&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=11065125212932568044&hvtargid=kwd-618010744441&hydadcr=6995_9585915&keywords=malibu-c&qid=1655216371&sr=8-3&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Malibu C Swimmers Wellness shampoo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Malibu-C-Swimmers-Wellness-Collection/dp/B01KYLE17M/ref=sr_1_3?gclid=CjwKCAjw46CVBhB1EiwAgy6M4gzCHoCJxuFhX-dScLu4pZgNc6PFr1EIOSSXFINpEGLLPDhNILDaIhoCk7cQAvD_BwE&hvadid=324587832645&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9007303&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=11065125212932568044&hvtargid=kwd-618010744441&hydadcr=6995_9585915&keywords=malibu-c&qid=1655216371&sr=8-3&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Malibu C Swimmers Wellness shampoo</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=38429&u1=swimchlorine-griffinwynne-06142022-62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ouidad.com%2Fcurl-shapertm-good-as-new-moisture-restoring-shampoo.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ouidad Curl Shaper shampoo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=38429&u1=swimchlorine-griffinwynne-06142022-62a88c86e4b0c77098a62d04&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ouidad.com%2Fcurl-shapertm-good-as-new-moisture-restoring-shampoo.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Ouidad Curl Shaper shampoo</a> were all recommended by swimmers.
Summer is marked by long sunny days by the pool and, unfortunately, hair that feels like straw a horse would eat thanks to the drying effects of chlorine. If you spend a lot of time in the water, your skin and hair may need some serious TLC this summer. Luckily, we talked to a bunch of professional and college athletes, Olympic swimmers and families who freestyle about their favorite post-pool products.

For Beata Nelson, a professional swimmer for the International Swimming League and the Cali Condors , post-swim is all about the clarifying shampoo.

“Every swimmer should use a clarifying shampoo,” Nelson told HuffPost. “It does a great job at removing the chlorine or buildup in your hair without stripping its natural moisture.”

Nelson added that hydrating body products can keep you from feeling like a dried-out fish, whether you’re crushing a swim workout or just floating on an inflatable tube for hours. “They restore the much-needed moisture back to the skin,” she says.

If you’re looking to restore your chlorine-damaged hair and skin or just keep your whole body feeling moisturized all summer, Nelson and others break down their favorite post-swim hair and skin care items.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Ouidad
Ouidad shampoo and conditioner
For curly hair that's been damaged by chlorine, Nelson suggests the Ouidad Curl Shaper moisture restoring shampoo and Weightless Cleansing conditioner.

"I have naturally curly/wavy hair, but with the chlorine damage, it’s hard to even tell," Nelson told HuffPost. "This combo helps deep cleanse and restore my hair's natural shape which I love. Highly recommend double cleansing with any shampoo to really get through all the chlorine build-up from roots to ends."

The shampoo mimics the natural oils of your hair to restore moisture. Follow it with the cleansing conditioner, which removes build-up without stripping your hair.
Shampoo: $12+ at OuidadConditioner: $12+ at Ouidad
2
Amazon
Bübchen calendula baby moisturizer
German Olympic swimmerMarie Pietruschka says her daily essential skin care is pretty simple: baby cream.

"What’s good for babies must be good for adults as well!" Pietruschka told HuffPost. "My day and night face cream is the calendula Bübchen face cream. My face is always super dry so I need an oily and moisturizing one."

This moisturizer combines sunflower and almond oils and shea butter to create a super silky, extra hydrating product you can use on your face and body.
$14.94 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost gel-cream face moisturizer
"I use the Hydro Boost aqua gel from Neutrogena for super dry skin," Pietruschka says.

Keep your skin smooth and supple with this super hydrating gel-cream from Neutrogena. It uses hyaluronic acid to restore dry, damaged skin.
$19.57 at Amazon
4
Amazon
UltraSwim chlorine removal shampoo
Head of HuffPost Life and longtime swimmer Kristen Aiken swears by this cult-favorite shampoo after her daily morning laps. “I’ve been using UltraSwim shampoo since my days of swimming at the YMCA in the ’80s, and it’s the only thing that keeps green chlorine buildup from gunking up my scalp," she shared. "If I shampoo with this immediately after swimming my laps, it unlocks chlorine’s bond from my hair better than any clarifying shampoo I’ve ever used, because it’s specifically made for this purpose.”

The formula also eliminates the oxidized metals that impart lighter hair with a greenish tint.
$5.15 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Malibu C. Swimmers Wellness hair products
Longtime swimmer, swim coach and co-founder of Chlorine DeckwearKatie Minister recommends the Malibu C. Swimmers Wellness hair products for water-lovers of all ages.

"My family and I love Malibu C. hair care products for swimmers. It's the best hair products for my daughter and I after all day spent in the pool making our hair soft and removing the chlorine," Minister tells HuffPost.

Malibu C is an employee-owned haircare line that makes a range of products. This kit includes full-size bottles of the Swimmer's Wellness shampoo and conditioner, intended to rescue straw-like, chlorine-damaged hair, and four packets of the brand's deep moisturizing treatments.
$34 at Amazon
6
Sephora, Amazon
The Ordinary facial moisturizer and facial sunscreen
"My favorite face lotion while I was a swimmer was by a brand called The Ordinary, their Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA one," former college swimmer Isabelle Pabon told HuffPost.

Pietruschka also raves about The Ordinary, citing the Mineral UV Filters SPF-15 suncare cream as a personal favorite. "I love all the products from this brand," she said.

Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA is a hydrating lotion created with amino acids, dermal lipids and hyaluronic acid to help smooth out and replenish dry skin. Reviewers say the sunscreen works as a great primer and is super light-weight as it protects you from the sun.
Moisturizer: $10.50 at SephoraSunscreen: $17.75 at Amazon (originally $18.62)
7
Target
It's a 10 leave-in conditioner
For extra moisture and repair, Nelson also recommends this leave-in conditioner after showering. "I add a leave-in conditioner, the It’s a 10 one, to really lock it in!" Nelson says.

This treatment detangles hair, controls frizz and prevents split ends as it repairs dry and damaged hair.
$30.99 at Target
8
Amazon
Hempz whipped moisturizer
"I also genuinely loved the brand Hempz body lotion, in specific the blue triple whipped body cream," Pabon says.

With over 100,000 positive reviews, this super smooth hydrating lotion has legions of fans. It combines Yangu oil and hemp seed oil to give your skin hydration and nourishment.
$18.98 at Amazon (originally $28)
9
Amazon
Cerave moisturizing lotion and cream
To give your skin some daily love after being in the pool, Nelson recommends the Cerave daily moisturizing lotion and cream.

"These products are thick but not too thick," she says. "I apply this after rinsing off following a pool workout to help prevent dryness, wrinkling and dullness in my skin."

The Cerave moisturizing lotion and cream are both fragrance-free moisturizers that tend to work well even on sensitive skin. The lotion is a super lightweight formula that's quickly absorbed, and the cream is a little thicker for extra hydration.
Lotion: $12.74 at Amazon (originally $13.99)Cream: $17.78 at Amazon
10
Sol de Janero
Sol de Janero Triple Brazilian Butter hair repair treatment
When it comes to leave-in treatments, Pabon says there's only one option. "Sol de Janero hair mask always revived my hair from the chlorine," she says.

Sol de Janero is a small business founded and run by women of color. This hair mask moisturizes and repairs dry or damaged hair, leaving it smooth and soft.
$10+ at Sol de Janero$16+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
Triswim swimmers lotion
The reviewer-endorsed Triswim swimmers lotion is a restorative lotion with aloe vera, vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5. It has a fresh citrus grapefruit scent to neutralize the smell of chlorine, and it works to make your skin soft and supple after exposure to pools, lakes or oceans and long days outdoors.

Promising review: "I am a long-distance swimmer, swimming about 5,000 yards a day, and I found myself getting horrible chlorine rashes. My entire chest developed a chemical burn, and my face hurt after a swim when I would put on sunblock. This product came highly recommended. I gave it five stars because the regiment that I'm following has stopped the burns, and this product lasts a LONG time compared to similar products." — TXChainsawKiller
$15.48 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Paul Mitchell’s clarifying Shampoo Three
For an OG classic that's proven itself over the years, Nelson suggests Paul Mitchell’s clarifying Shampoo Three.

"This is a tried and true product for me," she says. "I have used this on and off since I was a young swimmer."

Shampoo Three is specifically made for chlorine removal. Its pink grapefruit scent is super fresh as it restores your strands.
$19.50 at Amazon
13
Amazon
TriHard hair and skin products
"Another I like is the TriHard shampoo made by and for triathletes originally to combat the effects of chlorine and chemicals," Nelson says.

Created by swimmers, TriHard products use red algae, Dead Sea minerals and botanical extracts to help ward off and repair chlorine and ocean salt damage from hair and skin. This set includes full-size bottles of clarifying shampoo and after-swim body wash and mini bottles of face wash and hair conditioner.
$37.99 at Amazon
