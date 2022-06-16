Summer is marked by long sunny days by the pool and, unfortunately, hair that feels like straw a horse would eat thanks to the drying effects of chlorine. If you spend a lot of time in the water, your skin and hair may need some serious TLC this summer. Luckily, we talked to a bunch of professional and college athletes, Olympic swimmers and families who freestyle about their favorite post-pool products.

For Beata Nelson, a professional swimmer for the International Swimming League and the Cali Condors , post-swim is all about the clarifying shampoo.

“Every swimmer should use a clarifying shampoo,” Nelson told HuffPost. “It does a great job at removing the chlorine or buildup in your hair without stripping its natural moisture.”

Nelson added that hydrating body products can keep you from feeling like a dried-out fish, whether you’re crushing a swim workout or just floating on an inflatable tube for hours. “They restore the much-needed moisture back to the skin,” she says.

If you’re looking to restore your chlorine-damaged hair and skin or just keep your whole body feeling moisturized all summer, Nelson and others break down their favorite post-swim hair and skin care items.

