The Choco Taco Has Been Discontinued. In Other News, The World Ended.

Choco Taco, parting is such sweet sorrow.

The taco-shaped ice cream treat with a cone shell topped by chocolate and peanuts is headed for dessert heaven, after Klondike confirmed it has been discontinued.

A rep told People that an “unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products” prompted the forever freeze-out after nearly 40 years.

Klondike Adios, Choco Tacos.

Reaction was so fierce that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) suggested extreme political measures to resurrect the Choco Taco. (He’s joking, but maybe that could actually get bipartisan support!)

🚨NEWS: Tomorrow I am introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos. Please call your Senator and demand they co-sponsor. https://t.co/7XLgs6IfOn — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 26, 2022

Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit cofounder also known as Serena Williams’ husband, tweeted to parent company Unilever that he’d “like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods.”

Please don’t be joking, AO!

Check out other tweets from devastated devotees:

I took the humble Choco Taco for granted.



To my great shame. — Matt (@Matt_Schulman1) July 25, 2022

Pour one out for real! I don't know if I've ever purchased anything else from an ice cream truck in my life — Becca Szkutak (@rebecca_szkutak) July 25, 2022

me finding out the choco taco is being discontinued even though i can’t remember the last time i had one pic.twitter.com/xq7MXvIcZa — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 25, 2022

Me after seeing why Choco Taco was trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3YvXDYQNX3 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 25, 2022

Just found out they discontinued choco tacos, it’s a sad day 😭😭😭 — 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓愛 (@BotansAura) July 24, 2022

they're discontinuing the Choco Taco...pic.twitter.com/wIQ2X2XgLY — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) July 25, 2022

rip choco taco 💔 no one will miss you as much as i will pic.twitter.com/DmnGBP7FCm — carissa (@carissaprokop_) July 23, 2022