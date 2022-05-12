‘The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t’

Popular Items From This List:
A spin mop and bucket with a machine washable microfiber mop head to get your tiles, hardwood, or laminate clean lickety-split.
A cute detangling brush that’ll glide through wet or dry hair, removing knots as it goes.
A compact air purifier to get rid of any pollen, smoke, odors, dust, mites or mold.
A portable multi-purpose carpet cleaner that will take care of spots and stains
Promising review
: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed.
If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” — edina bajraktarevic
A sleek and foldable garment steamer
Promising review
: “It's easy to use and heats up super quick. You can even iron with it like a normal iron because it has the no spill feature. It’s small and great for travel. I was able to steam my hats and it worked great! Comes with its own little bag.” — Amazon customer
$27.97
A spin mop and bucket with a machine washable microfiber mop head
Promising review
: “In a market of sub-par household cleaning devices, this thing ROCKS! I love this mop so much, I mopped my whole house twice in a row. This mop picks up everything off the floor. Even pebbles that can be left on the floor in corners and pet hair. This mop picks up everything! LOVE LOVE LOVE! Please buy this mop!” — Dillon B.
Dimmable stick-on lights for under your cabinets
Includes a remote that can adjust the brightness. This is a six-piece kit, available in two light colors.Promising review
"This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" — Queen Halloween
A stainless-steel TubShroom to keep hair from your drains
Promising review:
"Myself and my two daughters all have long hair so our shower drain was always a problem before TubShroom! This little guy seems to catch all the hair that was previously going down the drain and clogging the pipes! Just remember to clean it after each shower or you will end up with a huge hair ball wrapped around it and no water will move down the drain." — Jessica T
A cute detangling brush that'll glide through wet or dry hair, removing knots as it goes
Available in five colors.
Promising review
: “I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to brush her own hair now.” — Nguyen P.
A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from pet hair
Promising reviews:
"The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." — Meowser
A compact air purifier to get rid of any pollen, smoke, odors, dust, mites or mold
This is available in two colors.
Promising review
: “This thing is a game changer. Ever since moving to Texas, I suffer from terrible seasonal allergies. I never have in my life until now (turns out I'm allergic to a handful of trees that are native around here). For the past few weeks my mornings have had me waking up congested and unable to breathe, blowing wads of snot out of my nose (sorry!), and with an itchy/scratchy sore throat. Then I found this little guy. I woke up this morning with NO allergy symptoms. None. No congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and NO sore throat at all! I'm blown away.” — JJ
A drain snake for removing massive (and nasty) clogs of hair and gunk
This is available in two colors.
Promising review:
"I’m so excited to finally have a bathroom sink that drains!! Since moving into my apartment, my bathroom sink and bathtub took forever to drain. I bought multiple de-clogging solutions but they didn’t assist or help much with the problem. When my bathtub was taking over an hour to drain I decided it was time to try these out! After receiving it I went to work. Within minutes it pulled out so much hair in both drains. It’s disturbing/disgusting yet weirdly satisfying because now my sinks drain!!" — DebSd
A Tushy bidet because your booty deserves to feel 100% clean
Founded in 2015, Tushy
is a small biz working to decrease the amount of water and toilet paper wasted when using the bathroom. A portion of their profits go toward building community toilets in India.Promising review:
"When I say that this has changed my life, I mean it. Truly, my boyfriend and I should be the next spokespeople for Tushy, because we've RAVED about it to anyone who is wiling to listen us talk about our butts. The amount of toilet paper we've saved since we started using this just a couple of months ago...unfathomable. Not only is it great for the environment, but it's also great for the bum, too. No more harsh wiping and going through 15 sheets of paper just to feel clean. This actually
makes you feel clean, like you took a shower without the hassle of, you know, taking an entire shower. EVERY TOILET NEEDS THIS!" — Kayla Suazo
An exfoliating glove that'll help you bring the spa experience home
This is available in packs of one or two.
Promising review:
"These mitts have LITERALLY changed my life. They've completely, TOTALLY changed my skin! After having used every cream, lotion, loofah and exfoliating gloves for 15+ years, I am SHOCKED at how efficacious these mitts are!!! You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them.
Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!
" — isaidso
A compact 8-in-1 air fryer so you can get your chef on without breaking a sweat
This is available in three sizes and four colors.
Promising review
: “We LOVE our new air fryer. We have made fried Twinkies and Oreos, steak, fries, tacos, veggies, bacon, French toast, chicken wings, and so many other things in it. The meat comes out crispy and juicy. Cooking time is cut in half or more. Such a convenient appliance.” — Georgia McBride
A pack of two magnetic air fryer cheat sheets to help you prepare over 100 recipes to the perfect temperature
This is available in two colors.
Promising review
: “This chart is easy to read and lists most commonly cooked items. Magnet sticks well to my refrigerator so it can be easily accessible when using my air fryer. I have a 1,500-watt fryer and the temps listed are spot on with the quick temps on my fryer.” — N. Nick
A dishwasher magnet to know if your plates are done
Promising review:
"A stylish, functional little magnet. Eliminates the need to wonder if that cup looks dirty or is it just hard water. Also just looks cute on the dishwasher. I do not run mine daily as I have a small household and when it does get filled, more often than I'd like to admit, the clean dishes live in the dishwasher, getting picked off as needed. This makes that process much simpler." — Amazon customer
ScratchPad for Dogs / Etsy
A doggy ScratchPad starter pack that'll file down your pup's nails
ScratchPad for Dogs
is a small biz based in Atlanta.
This pack also comes with four Etta Says! dog treats, a training guide for front and hind feet and free email training support.Promising review:
"My pittie struggled with getting his nails clipped after a bad grooming experience. With one use he’s already got it down and it’s made the process 100% easier. Fast shipping too." — Etsy customer
A dog feeding tracker so you can always be sure you're not over- or under-feeding your pup
This is available in six styles.
Promising review
: “Awesome product! There are four of us who are working together to feed the dogs. This simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone fed them every morning. Now I just check to see if it's green and if not I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!” — Toni Deegan
A faucet splash catcher to keep your sink dry
Based in Oregon, Hustle & Sew
is a small Etsy shop hand-sewing quality goods that you can ask to have personalized. This is available in four sizes and six colors.Promising review:
“The drip catcher I purchased for my sink has been a game-changer. It works perfectly to catch all drips and saves on cleanup time! It is well-made, attractive, and I would definitely recommend it!” — Becky
A pack of facial razors for easy and gentle peach fuzz removal and brow shaping
This comes in a three-pack.
Promising review:
"I'm a hairy gal. My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine, ever-growing peach fuzz. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor, but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and have experienced no irritation. Plus it is the closest shave I have ever had. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini-razors.' I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all.
" — Dr Eleanor Abernathy
A Revlon hot-air brush because it'll dry, style, and add volume to your hair in one fell swoop
Have coilier hair? The Revlon paddle brush hair dryer
might work better for you!Promising review:
"Buy this air brush! The only person who could tame my curly-straight-to-frizz hair was my hairdresser, but of course, her blowouts would only last a couple of days. I tried every dryer and straightener possible to knock out the frizz. Nothing succeeded until this miracle worker came along." — Mary Diane McCormick
Some weatherproof battery-operated motion sensing night lights
These little lights are AA battery-operated (grab some here
) and can be stuck anywhere (just grab some Command strips
!).Promising review:
"We have a short set of steps from the house into the attached garage that have always been dark and a little hard to see clearly in certain situations. These lights have been a perfect solution. They activate quite well and at a good distance, and put out a really nice amount of light.
They also seem well made. I mounted one with the adhesive strip, and one with the screws (both included) and they are equally secure. They couldn't be easier to install and use right away. My whole family appreciates them." — Driveforce
A set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank
Wad-Free
is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.Promising review:
"I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!
" — Amazon customer
A pack of four big acrylic hair claws with a trendy matte finish
This is available in 18 color combinations.
Promising review
: “I didn't even think they made these clips anymore! I haven't been able to find them in stores and didn't even think about looking online. Then I just happened upon these and I am SOOOO HAPPY!! I can twist my hair up and snap one of these babies on in seconds and BAM! Instant relief from the heat and it keeps my hair out of my face. All without giving me a tension headache like most clips and ponytail holders do.” — melanie hawkins
An electric egg cooker for effortlessly preparing perfect eggs
It comes with a measuring cup so you pour the perfect amount of water for the style of eggs you want. This is available in seven colors.Promising review:
"This product is truly a life-changing product, and the eggs are SO GOOD. I can't believe I have lived this long without one
, I feel like a fool." — Amazon customer
A microfiber hair towel that's super absorbent
This is available in nine patterns.
Promising review:
"I love this hair towel! Every girl should have this. It’s so easy to use and my hair dries so much faster than it does with normal air drying. I haven’t touched my blow-dryer since I got this. It’s cute, easy to use, and super soft.
I highly recommend this!" — kathryn
A battery-operated vibrating mattress pad you just place beneath a fussy baby
Promising reviews:
"Ummmm this thing is MAGIC! My 2-month-old was able to sleep through the night in her Rock 'n' Play but did NOT like her crib for some reason. So I got this just to see if it would work. And oh did it work! I put it under her crib mattress and not only did she NOT cry when I left the room, but she fell asleep in five minutes.
No paci either!" — Lauren
"This is honestly one of our most used baby items. We keep it in the car seat but also use it when traveling to soothe baby to rest.
People are always asking what it is and I gladly show them and recommend it. It gets daily use at our house." — J. Behnke
A Vitamix Explorian blender with 10 speeds that can create any texture
Reviewers have made smoothies, soups, dips and salsas, nut milks, butters and more with this blender! It's available in three colors. Promising review:
"The Holy Grail blender, y'all. I grew up with a Vitamix (big, tall, classic model), and since being on my own I have really missed it. I tried food processors (because they're cheaper), less expensive blenders, immersion blenders, etc. Nothing came close to what a Vitamix can do. If you're wondering if it's worth the price, I would give a resounding YES. And it's super easy to use AND clean." — lovespuppies
A handheld milk frother with a fancy handle
This is available in 27 styles.
Promising review:
“OK. Where do I begin? This frother is a MUST if you are a coffee, iced coffee, or tea lover. I am all of the above, so I needed a frother in my life. It is super lightweight, has a great amount of speed, is so easy to clean, makes the milk or cream froth up beautifully, and mixes my coffee seamlessly. I love this thing!!! If you are unsure about whether you want to buy it and are still pondering, ponder no more! BUY IT!” — Elizabeth de Melero
A dog paw cleaning device to quickly and easily rid your pet's paws of mud, dirt and sand
This is available in three sizes and six colors.
Promising review:
"Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it!
I have a terrier/schnauzer that likes to dig, a mini goldendoodle that is prissy about her paws and a standard labradoodle puppy that is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" — Rachel
Cozy Simple Living / Etsy
A roll of 12 handmade reusable towels
Cozy Simple Living
is a small Etsy shop based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that's hand-crafting reusable towels and napkins to help you transition into a paperless household. This is for a roll made of 12 towels, available in 12 patterns. Promising review:
“I rolled these up on an empty paper towel tube, and put that tube onto a paper towel holder. These are easy to wash, and by using these, I intend to cut down on paper towel use. And these are pretty, which is a bonus. Highly recommend these!” — Andie
A handy duster that'll keep your window blinds, air conditioner blinds, and car vents dust-free
This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves. This is available in two colors.Promising review:
We built in a new community and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product. — Chris K
A silicone pacifier whose texture and shape mimics that of a breast
This is available in five colors.
Promising review
: “Since birth, my little one has refused a pacifier and bottles. When she starts to get fussy the only thing that will calm her has been the breast and I do not want to be a human pacifier. Enter: the Mimi Mushroom. Game. Changer. My daughter LOVES this thing, to the point that she falls asleep holding it. She enjoys chewing on the nipples and will suck on the smooth part. She is able to hold onto it well and, despite not having much coordination, get it to her mouth to soothe herself. I will be purchasing a second and I recommend this to anyone who has a picky breastfed baby.” — Anna
A stainless-steel foot file and callus remover to get rid of tough skin and cracks
Promising review:
"I suffered from the most severely painful cracked feet for over 30 years. Like many that suffer from this condition, I've tried every dang option: every medical and homeopathic do-it-yourself conjuring I could think of. All of which ended up not working, and it seemed I would be doomed to live out the rest of my life dealing severely painful cracked feet. That is until I found and tried the Colossal Foot Rasp from Rikans. Not only did it work, but it REALLY worked! I could not believe how much this foot file does its job in getting through the dry, dead and callused skin." — My Comment
A six-outlet wall charger designed for housing larger chargers as well as USBs
Promising review:
"Love this. I have many items to plug in now that I have to office at home.
There’s plenty of room to plug in two laptops, a computer, a monitor and my Alexa safely. It’s a little bulkier than I was expecting but that is due to the room your items will need." — Jennifer
A versatile chopping device that'll also dice and grate veggies
Promising review:
"Such a great product! I used to spend anywhere from 5–15 minutes cutting veggies and now it literally takes seconds! Cuts down on my prep time significantly and doesn’t make cooking a chore anymore!" — Britney