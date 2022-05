‘The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t’

A Tushy bidet because your booty deserves to feel 100% clean

Founded in 2015, Tushy is a small biz working to decrease the amount of water and toilet paper wasted when using the bathroom. A portion of their profits go toward building community toilets in India."When I say that this has changed my life, I mean it. Truly, my boyfriend and I should be the next spokespeople for Tushy, because we've RAVED about it to anyone who is wiling to listen us talk about our butts. The amount of toilet paper we've saved since we started using this just a couple of months ago...unfathomable. Not only is it great for the environment, but it's also great for the bum, too. No more harsh wiping and going through 15 sheets of paper just to feel clean. This actually makes you feel clean, like you took a shower without the hassle of, you know, taking an entire shower. EVERY TOILET NEEDS THIS!" — Kayla Suazo