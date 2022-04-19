Home & Living
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Choose Or Die'

A Polish rom-com and 2007 crime thriller are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Choose or Die” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Formerly titled “CURS>R,” the new British horror film premiered on April 15 and quickly zoomed to the top of the ranking. “Choose or Die” follows two friends who start playing a mysterious retro video game and quickly learn that it interferes with reality in terrifying ways.

In second place is “Hop,” a 2011 animated comedy about the unlikely friendship between a human slacker and a young rabbit named E.B., who is due to succeed his father as the Easter Bunny. And in third is “Cleaner,” a 2007 thriller about a crime scene cleaner, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Eva Mendes and Ed Harris.

"Choose or Die" on Netflix.
Other older films in the current ranking include the 2013 Halle Barry thriller “The Call” and the 2016 supernatural horror flick “Ouija: Origin of Evil” ― a prequel to 2014’s “Ouija.”

As for original films from Netflix, the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi adventure movie “The Adam Project” remains on the list more than a month after its release on March 11. And there’s a new Polish rom-com called “The Taming of the Shrewd” (“Poskromienie zlosnicy”).

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Blind Side”

9. “Without a Paddle”

8. “The Taming of the Shrewd” (Netflix)

7. “Shrek Forever After”

6. “The Adam Project” (Netflix)

5. “Ouija: Origin of Evil”

4. “The Call”

3. “Cleaner”

2. “Hop”

1. “Choose or Die” (Netflix)

