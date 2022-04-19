“Choose or Die” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Formerly titled “CURS>R,” the new British horror film premiered on April 15 and quickly zoomed to the top of the ranking. “Choose or Die” follows two friends who start playing a mysterious retro video game and quickly learn that it interferes with reality in terrifying ways.

In second place is “Hop,” a 2011 animated comedy about the unlikely friendship between a human slacker and a young rabbit named E.B., who is due to succeed his father as the Easter Bunny. And in third is “Cleaner,” a 2007 thriller about a crime scene cleaner, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Eva Mendes and Ed Harris.

Other older films in the current ranking include the 2013 Halle Barry thriller “The Call” and the 2016 supernatural horror flick “Ouija: Origin of Evil” ― a prequel to 2014’s “Ouija.”

As for original films from Netflix, the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi adventure movie “The Adam Project” remains on the list more than a month after its release on March 11. And there’s a new Polish rom-com called “The Taming of the Shrewd” (“Poskromienie zlosnicy”).

