Gov. Cuomo Issues Dire Warning: Coronavirus Wave Is About To Become 'A Tsunami'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is warning that the worst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is yet to come.

And the health care system, he said, simply isn’t ready for what’s about to happen.

Cuomo told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, his brother, that the notion of “flattening the curve” to slow unmanageable spikes in the spread of the virus may not be enough for his state’s hospitals.

“I don’t see a curve; I see a wave,” he said. “And the wave is going to break on the health care system, and I am telling you, my little brother, it is going to be a tsunami.”

He said the system doesn’t have the capacity to deal with any of the projected models on the number of people who will need care.

Cuomo is calling on President Donald Trump to send the Army Corps of Engineers in and help build hospital capacity rapidly, “and let’s do it quickly so we have some backup space when the wave crashes on the health care system.”

The governor also wrote an editorial in The New York Times making the case for military intervention.

See more of his conversation with his brother below, in which he predicted the system will need this increased capacity in a matter of weeks:

“They all talk about flattening the curve... I don’t see a curve. I see a wave. And the wave is going to break on the health care system and… it is going to be a tsunami,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tells @ChrisCuomo of what could be in store as coronavirus crisis intensifies. pic.twitter.com/xITT8VXJln — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 17, 2020