'Daily Show' Taunts Cuomo Brothers With Embarrassingly Awkward Supercut Video

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is coming under fire for saying this week that he “obviously” can’t report on his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

“Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother,” Chris Cuomo said Monday night.

He was immediately called out for a shifting standard, given his regular interviews with his big brother during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Trevor Noah’s team at “The Daily Show” is getting in on the act with a supercut video of the two’s on-air moments that seem especially awkward now:

Oh brother pic.twitter.com/vpOlSHBNgc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 2, 2021

CNN said last month that it allowed the interviews at the time because of the “extraordinary” circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic but said Chris Cuomo would no longer interview his brother.