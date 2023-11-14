Chris Appleton And Lukas Gage To Divorce After 6 Months Of Marriage

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Less than a week after their wedding was featured on “The Kardashians,” Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage have gone their separate ways.

Court documents obtained by USA Today and other outlets show that Appleton filed for divorce from Gage on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” for their split. The filing indicates that a postnuptial agreement is in place, while their date of separation is listed as Friday.

Appleton, who was born and raised in England, is best known as Kim Kardashian’s go-to hairstylist. His celebrity clients also include Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

He and Gage, an actor known for his scene-stealing performances on “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” were married in April in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kardashian herself. Their nuptials were documented for posterity on an episode of “The Kardashians” that aired Thursday.

HuffPost reached out to representatives for Appleton and Gage for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Lukas Gage, left, and Chris Appleton were married in April. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

The two men had first ignited rumors of a romance in February when they posted photos of a shared vacation on their respective Instagram accounts. Weeks later, Appleton confirmed that he and Gage were a couple while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” Appleton said at the time. “Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Gage echoed those sentiments during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” in March.

“He’s a good-looking man,” Gage said of Appleton. “There’s something about being in London — I think that I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

The California native also joked that his then-current hairstyle was a reflection of his relationship status.