MLB Pitcher Taken To Hospital After Being Struck In The Head By A Line Drive

Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt was taken to a Chicago hospital during Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after he was struck in the head by a line drive.

The frightening moment happened in the second inning as Bassitt pitched to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin, who hit a fastball back to the mound that hit Bassitt in the side of the head. Bassitt went down, holding his face, which appeared to be bleeding into a towel as trainers and medical officials rushed to his side. He was carted off the field.

The A’s tweeted that he was conscious and aware on his way to the hospital.

Jonathan Daniel via Getty Images Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt of the Oakland Athletics was hit in the head by a line drive from Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field.

Well wishes poured out on social media from viewers and fans who saw the pitcher get struck. The White Sox said its thoughts were with Bassitt and the team.

Our thoughts are with Chris Bassitt and the @Athletics. 💚 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2021

The game resumed shortly afterward.

Bassitt, 32, joined the major leagues with the White Sox in 2014 before moving to the A’s. The team said it would provide more information about Bassitt as soon as it was available.