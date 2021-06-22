Chris Brown Accused Of Hitting A Woman At Los Angeles Home

Singer Chris Brown is facing accusations that he hit a woman during an argument at his Los Angeles home on Friday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of an argument at Brown’s home in LA’s Tarzana neighborhood, but the singer was gone by the time they arrived, according to The Wrap.

The unnamed woman claimed Brown slapped her so hard that part of her weave came out, according to TMZ. However, The Wrap said no serious injuries were reported.

Still, the incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

No one from Brown’s camp has publicly commented on the incident, but it marks the second time police have been called to his house in the last six weeks.

Back in early May, police broke up the singer’s 32nd birthday party after 300 to 500 cars were spotted in the neighborhood.

The singer has faced accusations of abuse in the past. Back in 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time.

In 2019, Brown was detained by police in Paris after a woman accused him of rape, but was released without charges.