Chris Brown Denies Being Antisemitic After Dancing To Controversial Kanye West Song

Chris Brown is shutting down accusations that he is antisemitic after a video of him laughing and dancing to Kanye West’s new song, “Vultures,” hit the internet.
In the clip, the “Go Crazy” singer was spotted hanging out with Kanye West, who formerly changed his name to Ye, at a nightclub in Dubai. Brown is seen bopping his head to the beat as he stands close to the Yeezy founder, who sings along to his own lyrics.
In the controversial tune, Ye raps, “How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”
After social media users accused Brown of being prejudiced towards Jewish people, the entertainer hit back at his critics on his Instagram stories.
“Let me make this perfectly clear before y’all try to use me as a pawn,” Brown reportedly wrote.
The dancer went on to try and mitigate the bigotry claims by clarifying that he is not Muslim or Jewish.
“Ima Piru, I aint Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no shit wont be no shit!!! Im trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me. Go on about your fucking day,” he continued.
He later reportedly removed any reference to his association with Piru, a subset of the Bloods gang alliance, after revising his message.
“IN NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM AM I ANTISEMETIC!!!” Brown, 34, wrote, according to screenshots obtained by XXL. “IM PRO LIFE AND I MAKE MUSIC FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD!!!!!!”
The Grammy-winning artist added: “So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it! This [is] for the millions of young kids that look up to [me] and [might] be confused.”
Last year, Ye, 46, was slammed for making antisemitic statements, including praising Hitler while appearing on “The Alex Jones Show,” posting an image of a Nazi swastika inside of a Star of David on X (formerly Twitter) and claiming he would go “defcon three on Jewish people” during a social media rant.
Brown has been tied to several controversies in recent years after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. Last month, he was sued for allegedly beating up a man at a London nightclub earlier this year.
Reps for Brown and Ye didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.