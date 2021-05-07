Chris Brown's Massive Birthday Bash Gets Broken Up By Police

As we’ve made so much progress against COVID-19, we still need to do everything possible to get vaccinated, be responsible and make sure that more people don’t get sick. Even before the pandemic, massive house parties like this have been an issue throughout the city, severely disrupting our communities. But the reality is that we’re still in the midst of this pandemic and irresponsible events like this have the power to create more outbreaks and set back the incredible gains made.