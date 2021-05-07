Chris Brown's Massive Birthday Bash Gets Broken Up By Police

Police broke up a massive party at Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home this week as the singer celebrated his 32nd birthday.
LAPD officers responded to reports of a large and loud birthday party at Brown’s Tarzana home in the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning, according to NBC Los Angeles.
There were about 300-500 cars outside and around the neighborhood, per police, who added that everyone involved was cooperative. Officers spoke with the house manager to work with party guests to disperse.
News reports did not indicate whether police cited COVID-19 restrictions, and neither the LAPD nor Brown responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
The area’s city councilman, Bob Blumenfield, acknowledged the risk parties pose amid the pandemic, saying in a statement:
As we’ve made so much progress against COVID-19, we still need to do everything possible to get vaccinated, be responsible and make sure that more people don’t get sick. Even before the pandemic, massive house parties like this have been an issue throughout the city, severely disrupting our communities. But the reality is that we’re still in the midst of this pandemic and irresponsible events like this have the power to create more outbreaks and set back the incredible gains made.
Los Angeles County has averaged 288 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last week, and roughly 48% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Los Angeles Times’ coronavirus tracker.
Previously, Brown caused commotion at the same home when he held a yard sale in November 2019. After posting a flyer for the event on his social media accounts, hundreds flocked to buy some merchandise.
The sale ultimately was a success, as reports noted that people left “with armfuls of stuff.” One man told reporters at the time that he had spent $470 on “old school Tommy, old school Nike, some Supreme, some limited-edition dunks, stuff like that.”