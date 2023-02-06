Chris Brown Throws Angry Fit After Robert Glasper Scores Best R&B Album Grammy

Chris Brown (left) and Robert Glasper. Getty Images

Chris Brown isn’t a happy camper after finding out he lost out on Best R&B Album to pianist Robert Glasper at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Voicing his anger over the loss, Brown fired shots at Glasper in a series of since-deleted posts on his Instagram Stories.

In one post, Brown wrote, “Yall playing. Who da fuck is this?” alongside a picture of Glasper and several crying-laughing emojis.

The “Go Crazy” singer, who has received 21 Grammy nominations throughout his career and earned a Best R&B Album Grammy in 2012 for “F.A.M.E.,” didn’t stop the bashing there.

“Who the f*ck is Robert Glasper,” he continued in the utmost sore-loser fashion. “Ima keep kicking yall ass! Respectfully.”

Chris Brown reacts to losing Best R&B Album to Robert Glasper at the 65th annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uUcrwP2VW6 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 5, 2023

Glasper, who has written and produced albums for hitmakers including Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Common and Talib Kweli, has received 12 nods across eight categories throughout his musical career.

He has also landed four Grammys, including Best R&B Song in 2021 for “Better Than I Imagined” alongside singer H.E.R.

The pianist took home the Best R&B Album award Sunday night for his “Black Radio III” album over Brown’s 10th album, “Breezy (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Lucky Daye’s “Candydrip” and PJ Morton’s “Watch the Sun.”

Wrapping up his roasting session against Glasper, Brown concluded with a dose of sarcasm: “I gotta get my skills up…Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Alongside an edited image of himself playing the harmonica, he quipped, “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to call out the crooner over his immature behavior.

“Chris Brown has 20 nominations and 1 win. He taking out his frustrations on Robert Glasper but them 19 Ls are the real enemy,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote, “Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is… is the reason all of Chris Brown songs sound the same.”

“Chris Brown having no idea who Robert Glasper and proceeding to come for him perfectly explains why his music hasn’t grown or matured in 15 years,” said another.

Chris Brown’s upset he lost to Robert Glasper?



Oh. pic.twitter.com/fQBFog5v5A — he reads. (@TheGreatIsNate) February 5, 2023

Chris Brown trying to be shady towards Robert Glasper isn't funny at all. Robert been one of the most talented musicians in Hip Hop for over a decade now. Black Radio 3 is an AMAZING album. Put some respect on his name. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 6, 2023

Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is isn't the flex he thinks it is. pic.twitter.com/FVgBQfltZN — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) February 5, 2023

I’m genuinely taken aback by Chris Brown saying he don’t know who Robert Glasper is…. Like Robert Glasper is LITERALLY one of the greats😵💫. pic.twitter.com/09IpHDoTEv — princesa emocional ♥️ (@ebonymemoirs) February 6, 2023

Other fans jumped in to defend the “Run It!” hitmaker dissing Glasper.

No wait cause….WHO TF IS ROBERT GLASPER??? AND HOW HE WIN OVER CHRIS BROWN???? pic.twitter.com/MvEs7gRAWb — Sianne 🥀 (@bbygirlkayy_) February 5, 2023

They really be having Chris Brown so fucked up and I don’t care what nobody got to say about it lmao. Who tf is Robert Glasper?? — Al Sharpton Nephew (@NotJuwan) February 5, 2023

NAH IM WITH CHRIS BROWN WHO TF IS ROBERT GLASPER — CAPO (@__ROCKY5) February 6, 2023

