Chris Christie Goes Straight To Camera With Direct Message For Trump At GOP Debate

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) addressed Donald Trump’s glaring absence from the second Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday evening in California.

Asked how he would respond to crime, Christie pointed out that Trump should have been at the debate to answer the question and proceeded to stare straight into the camera to address the former president.

“Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself. I know you’re watching,” Christie said. “And you’re not here tonight — not because of polls and not because of your indictments — you’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on the stage and defending your record.”

Advertisement

Here’s the clip of Chris Christie calling on Trump as “Donald Duck” pic.twitter.com/MLHNDBB3iv — Reda (@RedaMor_) September 28, 2023

Trump had previously said that he would be skipping the Republican debates. He was absent from the first one, which occurred a week after he was indicted in Georgia for charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state. Trump also decided not to join the other GOP candidates in the second debate because of his early lead in polls, The Associated Press reported.

Christie continued to take a dig at the former president, saying, “You’re ducking these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen: You keep doing that, no one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore. We’re gonna call you Donald Duck.”

Later that evening, Christie posted a GIF on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the cartoon character laughing.

Advertisement