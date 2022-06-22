David Muir Swiftly Shuts Down Chris Christie After His Jan. 6 Comparison

ABC News anchor David Muir shut down Chris Christie’s attempt to compare the 2000 and 2016 presidential election results with the GOP-backed attempt to overturn the electoral vote count on Jan. 6, 2021.

Muir, during the network’s coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings on Tuesday, pointed out that Republicans across the country are running campaigns based on claims of a “faulty” 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

Christie, a former New Jersey governor who headed Donald Trump’s presidential transition team, claimed former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton in 2016 and supporters of then-Vice President Al Gore in 2000 refused to accept the “legitimate” results of their presidential defeats long before Jan. 6.

Clinton conceded following the 2016 election and Gore acknowledged his 2000 loss after a Florida recount battle.

“This is a very dangerous thing in this country, which was brought to a new level in 2020 by Donald Trump and his campaign,” Christie said.

Muir interrupted.

“I just don’t want our audience to think I’m not aware that there isn’t a real equivalency here when you have a former president who is sowing seeds of doubt,” Muir said.

Advertisement

You can watch the moment Muir cuts Christie off below.