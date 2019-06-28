Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Thursday appeared to offer Democrats the secret to defeating Donald Trump on the debate stage.

And it involves baiting the president.

Christie ― who flopped in the GOP 2016 debates, was dumped from the race and then campaigned for Trump ― told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that his former rival’s “biggest weakness” was “swinging at every pitch.”

“He can’t let anything go by. He swings at the ball in the third, he swings at the ball over his head,” said Christie. “Last time, he was kind of Teflon on that, no matter what he said, it didn’t matter.”

Christie also explained why he believed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had “proved she deserves to be on the stage” following her showing in Thursday’s second debate.

Then he named the six candidates he believed should now withdraw from the race.

Check out the first part of the interview here:

And the second part here: