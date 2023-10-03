Chris Christie Has Unfiltered Response To Question About Backing Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was crystal clear in his response when asked if he’d support Donald Trump as the Republican nominee.

Christie, who was once a close Trump ally but is now one of his biggest critics, has in recent weeks said he won’t back Trump again. On Monday, the 2024 GOP candidate made what could have been his most definitive statement on the issue yet to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling.

“The former president has conducted himself in a way which I think has been disrespectful to the Constitution, violative of the Constitution, and I just can’t be supportive of a guy who does those things and then just recently said that Mark Milley should be subject to execution,” said Christie.

“No. I can’t do that,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Chris Christie says he will not support Donald Trump if he is the GOP nominee because he said Gen. Mark Milley should be executed and has disrespected and violated the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/Oh32caUdHi — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 3, 2023

Bolling had earlier asked Christie if the GOP candidates should just consolidate behind Trump, who, despite his myriad legal woes, remains the runaway Republican front-runner in polling.

“He doesn’t have a good word to say about any of us, whether it’s the people who have been for him or the people who have been against him,” responded Christie.

Bolling suggested Trump would be better than President Joe Biden or any Democratic alternative, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom or even former first lady Michelle Obama.