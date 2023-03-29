Chris Christie Says There's 'No Way' He'd Back Donald Trump In 2024

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has ruled out supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

In an interview with Axios published Tuesday, Christie, a onetime Trump supporter, said there’s “no way” he could back the former president’s comeback campaign for the GOP presidential nomination.

“I can’t help him,” Christie said.

Christie pointed to a recording Trump played at this Texas rally of the song “Justice for All,” sung by people imprisoned for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The recording is being used to raise funds to support the families of Trump supporters locked up on charges related to the Capitol riot.

Trump’s embrace of the lawbreakers was denounced by several Senate Republicans.

“When you have the Jan. 6 choir at a rally and you show video of it — I just don’t think that person is appropriate for the presidency,” said Christie, a former federal prosecutor.

Christie sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, but dropped out and backed Trump. He explained that he didn’t want Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to become president.

“Did I have concerns about him? Of course, but you probably have concerns about any candidate other than yourself in the end,” Christie told Axios.

Christie continued supporting Trump until the former president’s lies about the 2020 election.

Last week, Christie told Fox News’ “The Brian Kilmeade Show” that he would make a decision on running for president by May.

He’s been reaching out to voters, including at a Monday event in New Hampshire, and considering whether he has a path to win the GOP nomination.

Besides Trump, who announced his candidacy shortly after November’s midterm election, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have entered the GOP race.