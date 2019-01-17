Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reportedly delivers a savage critique of President Donald Trump’s inner circle in his upcoming book, Let Me Finish.

In an exclusive excerpt of the tell-all memoir that was obtained by Axios, Christie wrote that Trump has a “revolving door of deeply flawed individuals” working for him in the White House.

They are “amateurs, grifters, weaklings, convicted and unconvicted felons” who “were hustled into jobs they were never suited for, sometimes seemingly without so much as a background check via Google or Wikipedia,” he added in the tome, which is due out Jan. 29.

Christie, who was axed from the Trump transition team just days after the 2016 election, also said the president “trusts people he shouldn’t, including some of the people who are closest to him.”

“They set loose toxic forces that have made Trump’s presidency far less effective than it would otherwise have been,” he wrote. “If this tragedy is ever going to be reversed, it is vital that everyone know exactly how it occurred.”

In another excerpt published by British newspaper The Guardian on Tuesday, Christie accused Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner of conducting a revenge political “hit job” on him.

Christie prosecuted Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, for witness tampering and tax evasion in 2005.