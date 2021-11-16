Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) claimed Monday he’s not afraid to jump into the 2024 presidential race, even if Donald Trump is involved.

Christie, during an interview with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, said he was “certainly” considering another run for the White House and said Trump wasn’t exactly Dwight Eisenhower. Other possible GOP candidates have hinted at not running if Trump decides to.

“If you believe that you’re the best person to be president of the United States, why does it matter who else runs?” asked Christie. “To me, it’s almost disqualifying to say, ‘I’ll defer to somebody else.’ We’re not talking about Dwight Eisenhower here.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Christie urged Republicans to talk about the future instead of dwelling on the past like his 2016 GOP primary rival and longtime friend Trump.

“No Republican should be talking about yesterday,” he said. “We lost, we got our butts kicked. We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years. The only other time that’s happened to the Republicans in our entire existence since Lincoln was Herbert Hoover, not something you really want to go back to. We don’t call that the good old days, Trevor.”

Noah said he hoped Christie, who is promoting his new book “Republican Rescue,” would run for two reasons.