Chris Christie Brags Just How Badly He'd Beat Donald Trump In A Physical Fight

Chris Christie sounds like he’s itching to trade blows with former President Donald Trump ― and not just in a debate. (Watch the video below.)

Asked by Piers Morgan on Thursday how he’d fare against Trump in the UFC octagon or boxing ring, the 60-year-old Christie declared, “Come on. The guy’s 78 years old, I’d kick his ass.” (Trump’s 77, but we get the point.)

Piers Morgan: “If you and Trump got in the ring...If you got in the octagon, you and him, who’d win?”



Chris Christie: “Come on. The guy is 78 years old. I’d kick his ass.” pic.twitter.com/1mRcT0Eidm — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 13, 2023

Christie remains a longshot to knock Trump out of his lead in the GOP presidential race ― he’s polling in the single digits in some polls ― but he’s landed several critiques of the twice-indicted former president. He remains one of the few Republicans to consistently jab at Trump over his legal woes.

While a physical throwdown would be a promoter’s dream, a spokesperson for Trump appeared to question Christie even entertaining Morgan’s provocation.

“Chris Christie should think before he opens his mouth,” Trump rep Steven Cheung told Politico.

A touted bout between tech heavyweights Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seems far more likely to get off the ground ― but the prospect of the former New Jersey governor who once coached Trump for his debates squaring up against him does have its appeal.

Incidentally, Morgan asked Christie to handicap a potential Zuckerberg-Musk fight.

“If I were Elon, I would be a little bit worried,” Christie said, per Politico.