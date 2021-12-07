Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) reportedly dinged longtime friend Donald Trump at the weekend with a joke about “definitely” contracting COVID-19 from the former president.

“I joke about Donald. But, I’m still really proud to have provided some help to his administration. I mean, I gave Donald Trump my undying loyalty, and as we learned this week, he definitely gave me COVID,” Christie told a closed-door gathering of The Gridiron Club in Washington D.C., per Politico Playbook.

Advertisement

Christie and Trump were both hospitalized with coronavirus in October 2020.

Trump reportedly called Christie at the time to ask, “Are you going to say you got it from me?”

Last week, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows alleged in his new book that Trump tested positive for the contagion three days before the first election debate with Joe Biden. When a second test returned negative, Trump carried on with his schedule as usual, including time with Christie.

Also in his speech at the weekend, Christie reportedly mocked Trump with a gag about former first lady Melania Trump:

Advertisement

“I’m hopeful for the future of my party. I mean, just look at Virginia … Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race … by benefitting from the Trump name without ever standing in the same room as him. You know who he learned that strategy from? Melania Trump, actually.”

And this line about Trump’s aversion to reading:

“I was a little worried that Donald would be upset when he read [my new book]. But then I remembered: It’s a book; no chance.”