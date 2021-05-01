Chris Christie Gives One-Term, Twice-Impeached Trump An 'A' For His Presidency

Chris Christie is back on the Trump train.

The former GOP New Jersey governor was not shy in railing against longtime friend Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election result and his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, for which he was impeached for a second time.

But on Friday, Christie was asked by Fox News personality Sean Hannity how he graded Trump’s presidency.

Christie gave top marks to the former reality TV personality, whose offensive rhetoric he has defended for years.

“Oh, listen, overall I give the president an A,” Christie responded.

“The fact of the matter is that there were some things that happened specifically at the end of the presidency that I think had some things that clouded his accomplishments, and that’s why we as a party need to emphasize the issues you just talked about,” the New Jersey Republican added.

Christie, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries, also refused to rule out another run of his own in 2024.

Since losing the election, Trump has repeatedly hinted that he will run again.

Asked if he’d challenge Trump in a primary, Christie said he “would not make my decision based on anyone else who’s running.”

Watch the interview here: