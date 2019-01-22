Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s soon-to-be-released memoir will not be an easy read for some past members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Christie tore strips off the “riffraff” he said Trump saddled himself with during the early days of his time in office in another new excerpt from his book, “Let Me Finish,” that was released by Axios on Monday.

Christie, who was unceremoniously dumped from the Trump transition team in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 election, lamented the lack of ”high-quality, vetted appointees for key administration posts.”

Instead, he said Trump got “Russian lackey and future federal felon Michael Flynn as national security adviser,” the “greedy and inexperienced Scott Pruitt as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” the “not-ready-for-prime-time Jeff Sessions as attorney general” and “a stranger named Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.”

He added:

“He got the Apprentice show loser Omarosa Manigault in whatever Omarosa’s job purported to be. (I never could figure that one out.) ... Too few Kellyanne Conways. A boatload of Sebastian Gorkas. Too few Steven Mnuchins.”

Christie said Trump has a “revolving door of deeply flawed individuals” working in his administration in another excerpt from the book, due out Jan. 29, that was released last week.

They are “amateurs, grifters, weaklings, convicted and unconvicted felons” who “were hustled into jobs they were never suited for, sometimes seemingly without so much as a background check via Google or Wikipedia,” he added.