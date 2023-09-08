LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Thursday imagined former President Donald Trump’s nighttime fears following the news that a former Mar-a-Lago employee will testify against Trump in his classified documents case.

Christie said his longtime friend-turned-Republican 2024 rival’s private demeanor will be a stark contrast to his bombastic response in public.

Advertisement

The testimony won’t be “make or break” in the case, said Christie, but it’ll cause Trump to “lay in his bed at night, staring up at the ceiling, trying to remember every conversation he ever had with this guy while he’s sick to his stomach.”

"Donald Trump will lay in his bed at night staring up at the ceiling... while he's sick to his stomach." @GovChristie says after Mar-a-Lago IT worker strikes cooperation deal with special counsel. pic.twitter.com/owPRxB0g0p — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) September 7, 2023

And things will only get worse for Trump and Republicans, he warned.

“This is going to repeat itself, Dana, over and over and over again over the course of the next number of months,” he said. “It’s going to repeat itself in Georgia when some of those co-defendants invariably are going to take a plea and a cooperation deal and will cooperate against Donald Trump. It may happen again in this matter, in the federal matters that are pending, with folks who are either indicted or unindicted coconspirators.”

The GOP is facing a “drip, drip, drip” of bad news on their front-runner, said Christie. It’s “why he cannot be nominee, and if he is the nominee, he will not beat Joe Biden.”