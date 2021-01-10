Chris Christie: If Inciting Insurrection Isn't Impeachable, 'I Don't Know What Is'

“It is a national disgrace that the flag at the White House is not at half-staff for the Capitol Police officer Sicknick, who gave his life to protect one of our institutions of democracy,” Christie said, referring to Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died after he was assaulted during the riot.

The White House belatedly lowered its flags later on Sunday following bipartisan pressure.

Five other people have died in connection to the riot, including another Capitol Police officer who responded to the violence on Wednesday and reportedly died by suicide on Saturday.

A handful of Republicans and dozens of Democrats have called for Trump’s removal from office in the wake of Wednesday’s disturbing events, either through impeachment or by Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania have called on Trump to resign.