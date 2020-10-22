Chris Christie May Have Just Shaded Trump In Mask-Wearing Plea

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) may have shaded President Donald Trump in Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal for politicizing the coronavirus pandemic.
Christie detailed his recovery from COVID-19 and chided public servants and “those in positions of authority” for not getting out a consistent message about the proven benefits of masks. He called out those who deny the “scientific realities of the pandemic” and urged leaders to “level with the American people.”
The president has been guilty of ignoring such advice and even warned voters recently that Democratic nominee Joe Biden will “listen to the scientists” — as if that were a bad thing.
Trump has repeatedly defied the recommendations of his infectious disease experts, flouted mask and social distance guidelines and pushed states to reopen quickly. (Christie still supports “rapid reopening.”)
Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 220,000.
Christie also expressed regret for going maskless at Trump’s White House event for Amy Coney Barrett, which experts called a superspreader event. But he stopped short of blaming Trump for getting the virus. (Christie was also maskless while counseling the president before the first debate.)
But Christie’s words in the Journal, intentionally or not, cut awfully close to what critics saw as Trump’s most egregious blunders in managing the global outbreak.
“One of the worst aspects of America’s divided politics is the polarization of something as practical as a mask,” Christie said. “It’s not a partisan or cultural symbol, not a sign of weakness or virtue. It’s simply a good method — not a perfect one, but a proven one — to contain a cough or prevent the virus from getting in your mouth or nose. Wear it or you may regret it — as I did.”
Read Christie’s entire essay in The Wall Street Journal.
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place