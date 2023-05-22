GOP strategist Mike Murphy predicted former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) will be “the popcorn candidate” if he again decides to run for president against his onetime friend Donald Trump in 2024.

“He’s lighting a stick of dynamite and running right at Donald Trump. This is going to be entertaining,” Murphy said of Christie to MSNBC’s Alex Wagner on Friday in a video shared online by Mediaite.

“Voters don’t necessarily dig the guy,” Murphy acknowledged of Christie, who is expected to make a decision on a possible campaign this month.

“But catalytically, to affect the process, he can be very powerful,” added the strategist, a former adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and the late Sen. John McCain (Ariz.).

Wagner noted Christie’s claim that he’s not “a paid assassin” whose role is to essentially go all in attacking GOP frontrunner Trump while the former president’s declared and potential rivals stand back, likely so as not to offend his base.

“I agree, he’s not a paid assassin,” Murphy responded.

Then came the zinger: “He’ll do it for free and for fun.”

Wagner chuckled at the comment.

Christie endorsed Trump after quitting his own campaign in 2016 but has since become a fierce critic of the former president.