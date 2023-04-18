Chris Christie: ‘I Don’t Think Ron DeSantis Is A Conservative’

Chris Christie questioned whether Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is even a conservative during a livestreamed interview with Semafor on Tuesday.

During the sit-down, Christie joined the chorus of Republicans criticizing Florida’s governor for government overreach amid his ever-escalating feud with Disney.

“I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative based on his actions towards Disney,” the former governor of New Jersey said. “I believe, as a conservative, the job of government is, in the main, to stay out of the business of business.”

He added, “I don’t think we should be heavily regulating business.”

Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. The Republican recently said in an interview that he doesn't think Ron DeSantis is a conservative. WADE VANDERVORT via Getty Images

Wondering what precedent DeSantis might be setting, Christie asked, “If you express disagreement in this country, the government is allowed to punish you? To me, that’s what I always thought liberals did.”

DeSantis’s move to strip Walt Disney World of its self-governing status is coming under increased scrutiny from those on the right, especially following estimates the move could cost Florida, taxpayers $1 billion, according to CNBC.

The politician said to be announcing his 2024 presidential bid imminently, has been at odds with the entertainment giant since they pledged to help repeal Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year.

Donald Trump used the friction to take another jab at DeSantis on Monday, telling Truth Social followers he was “absolutely destroyed by Disney.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces that the Florida Legislature will reassert state control over the special taxing district that manages the municipal services of Walt Disney World on Apr. 17, 2023. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The former president warned the governor that Disney might react by pulling money from Florida, the state’s largest employer.

“Watch! That would be a killer,” Trump said, calling the ordeal an “unnecessary, political stunt.”

Yesterday DeSantis claimed Florida legislators were working to mend a loophole that allowed Disney to supersede a governor-appointed board of supervisors tasked to oversee the area.

During the announcement, he suggested the 25,000-acre district could be turned into a state park or even a prison.