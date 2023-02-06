What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden Chris Christie

Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

The former New Jersey governor hits back at the former president... but critics say he's much too late.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump and Chris Christie renewed hostilities on Sunday in a series of social media posts triggered by the former New Jersey governor’s latest dire prediction for the ex-president.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie said Trump would lose a 2024 rematch with President Joe Biden.

Trump used his Truth Social platform to fire back, calling Christie “sloppy” and dismissing both his governorship and 2016 presidential bid as a “complete disaster.”

Christie replied on Twitter with a reminder of Trump’s defeat in 2020, noting that it clearly “still stings” the former president:

Christie was among the first prominent Republicans to endorse Trump in 2016 after dropping his own bid for the nomination. He remained close to Trump through his presidency, even helping to prep him for the debates only to develop a COVID-19 infection in the process, leading a weeklong stay in the intensive care unit.

Now, however, he has turned into a Trump critic ― a realization that critics say comes a little too late in the game:

