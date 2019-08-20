Chris Christie's New Think Tank Is Just Too Ironic For People Online

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s new nonprofit think tank has some people on social media scratching their heads.
The Christie Institute of Public Policy will center on bringing civility back to politics.
“Unfortunately our politics have gotten so ugly and divisive in the country that people are not having civilized conversations,” Christie told NJ Advance Media.
People on Twitter were quick to note the irony of the think tank’s goal, given Christie’s long history of name-calling and brash behavior:
