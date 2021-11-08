Chris Christie Gives Trump And Republicans A Blunt Warning About 2024

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) told a Republican group over the weekend that it’s time for the party to move beyond Donald Trump’s gripes about the 2020 election.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections,” Christie said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday, according to The Hill. “No matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over.”

Christie said GOP candidates will have to speak to voters’ dreams, hopes and aspirations if they hope to win them over.

Then, in a separate interview with CNN, Christie fired a warning shot at Trump, saying the former president had to choose whether he would be “a leader for tomorrow or a figure of yesterday.”

Trump has been in deep denial since losing the 2020 election, repeating wild and debunked conspiracy theories and outright lies. On Jan. 6, Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol based on his claims in an attempt to stop the certification of the results. via Associated Press

Christie also told the network that Trump can be a positive force for GOP candidates in next year’s midterm elections, but only if he begins to talk “about the future and tell the truth about the election and move on.”