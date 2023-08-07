Chris Christie Spits Choice Words When Asked For 'The Truth On Trump'

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie didn’t hold back in a new interview about his opposition to former President Donald Trump.

“He’s a completely self-centered, self-possessed, self-consumed, angry old man,” Christie told CBS News’ Robert Costa, who had asked him for “the truth on Trump.”

“And he doesn’t care about anyone else other than him,” the former New Jersey governor added in an interview that aired Sunday. “And if he were ever to become president again, I’ll take him at his word. He said, ‘I am your retribution.’ Well, he’s not our retribution, Bob. He will be his own retribution.”

Christie, a Trump ally turned vocal critic, said his “breaking point” was when the former president first claimed without evidence that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

“That moment was the breaking point for me, and to me, there’s no turning back,” Christie added.

Asked about his previous support for Trump, Christie denied that he was a flip-flopper, and said there was “100% no chance” he would support Trump again.

“I’m no different today than I was when I supported him in 2016,” he said. “He’s the one who kept classified documents against the law. That lied to his lawyers and lied to the government.”

Trump, who leads the Republican pack for the 2024 presidential nomination, has been criminally indicted three times this year. He was indicted in New York over an alleged hush money scheme to influence the 2016 election.