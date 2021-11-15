Chris Christie Reveals Trump’s Bonkers Question When Sick With Coronavirus

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said he received a phone call from then-President Donald Trump when both were hospitalized with coronavirus last year.

And it wasn’t entirely a “get well soon” message.

“Are you going to say you got it from me?” asked Trump, according to an excerpt from Christie’s upcoming book quoted by the New York Times.

Trump was infected with coronavirus after multiple events crowded with people, many without masks, and was hospitalized Oct. 2 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Several people around him at the time were also infected, including Christie, who was hospitalized in New Jersey a day after Trump.

Christie spent a week in the ICU and emerged saying he regretted not wearing a mask ― something Trump and those around him often eschewed ― and urged Americans to use the protective gear.

Christie’s book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden,” is due out this week.

The Times said he rips apart Trump’s false and discredited conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

“An election for president was held on November 3, 2020,” Christie writes. “Joe Biden won. Donald Trump did not.”

Last week, Christie urged both Trump and the party to move on from the conspiracy theories.