'Guess What, Donald?': Chris Christie Takes Direct Aim At Trump's 'Fragile Ego'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is keeping up the heat on Donald Trump, saying the chaos after the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the White House were the result of Trump’s “fragile ego.”

“What he did on election night to me disqualified him from being president of the United States again,” Christie told Howard Kurtz on Fox News, saying Trump never had any evidence that the election was stolen.

“He lost to Joe Biden,” Christie said. “Now I know his fragile ego can’t deal with the idea that he lost to somebody like Joe Biden who had never beaten anybody outside the state of Delaware before. But guess what, Donald? You lost to Joe Biden.”

He said everything that’s happened since is Trump’s responsibility.

“Your selfishness, your self-centeredness, put [Biden] in the White House,” said Christie, who was part of Trump’s inner circle during his presidency, but has since turned into a critic and is running against him for the presidential nomination.

Christie also dismissed polls showing Trump well ahead among GOP primary voters, as he’s done in the past, and laid out the reasons he believes the former president can’t win the 2024 election even if he does secure the Republican nomination: