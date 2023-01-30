Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie insisted Sunday that Donald Trump “can’t win a general election.”

“That’s not speculation,” the Republican and former staunch Trump supporter who may make his own run for the presidency said on ABC’s “This Week.” “That’s based upon the polling that I was privy to pre-the 2020 election and what we saw actually happen in the 2020 election. And it’s only gotten worse since then,” he observed.

Add to “what you saw happen in 2022 with election deniers” going down in losses across the nation, said Christie. “I think Republicans are recognizing” the impact of that, he stated.

“We could go through the entire list: Loser, loser, loser, loser,” he noted, ticking off names of defeated extremists backed by Trump, including Republicans Kari Lake for Arizona governor, Doug Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor, Blake Masters for senator from Arizona, and Tim Michels for Wisconsin governor.

Former Pres. Trump “can’t win a general election,” especially after election denying candidates lost in the 2022 midterms, @GovChristie says.



Trump finally kicked off campaigning Saturday in what some described as low-energy speeches in South Carolina and New Hampshire. He announced he was running for the Republican presidential nomination back in November.

A Bloomberg columnist on Saturday warned that it’s “politically stupid” for Trump to alienate an increasingly larger group of Americans and have any expectation of winning the presidency.

Columnist Robert A. George was referring in particular to Trump’s appallingly racist attacks on his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, wife of his political nemesis Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).