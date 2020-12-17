Chris Christie Details 'How Wrong' He Was To Not Wear A Mask In New Ad

The ad is reportedly being “paid for by the family foundation of philanthropist Ray Chambers,” a former financier in Christie’s home state who currently serves as the ambassador for global strategy for the World Health Organization, per CNN. The network also reported that the ad is slated to appear on TV over the next two weeks, with spots on Fox News, SiriusXM Radio and Newsmax.

Following his own COVID-19 diagnosis, which he announced about a week after he was seen sans mask at Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House, Christie has been very vocal about his regrets for not wearing one.