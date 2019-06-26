Chris Cox, NRA' Second-In-Command, Resigns As Turmoil Roils The Gun Group

The National Rifle Association’s second-in-command has resigned in the wake of a lawsuit alleging he helped plot a coup attempt against the gun group’s chief executive, Wayne LaPierre.
Chris Cox, the NRA’s chief lobbyist, was previously suspended following a lawsuit filed last week accusing him of engaging with the group’s former president, Oliver North, to oust LaPierre. The scheme backfired, with North forced out of his position and lawsuits flying ever since.
“The same text messages and email messages demonstrate that another errant NRA fiduciary, Chris Cox — once thought by some to be a likely successor for Mr. LaPierre — participated in the ... conspiracy,” the lawsuit said.
Cox, who had been with the NRA since 1995, denied the allegation.
The news of Cox’s departure comes less than a day after it was announced NRATV, the group’s broadcast propaganda arm, would be shutting down.
NRATV was created by the group’s longtime advertising firm Ackerman McQueen. But McQueen and the NRA are now embroiled in lawsuits over what the other alleges was frivolous and irresponsible spending.