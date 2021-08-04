Chris Cuomo Fails To Even Mention Brother's Sexual Harassment Scandal In Hour-Long Show

The elephant in the room on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show Tuesday night was the sexual harassment scandal that’s surrounding his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Chris Cuomo’s hour-long program contained no verbal mention of the explosive report released by New York state Attorney General Letitia James earlier in the day which concluded, following an independent investigation, that his sibling had sexually harassed multiple women, per multiple media outlets.

The governor denies the allegations.

The anchor also didn’t talk about helping his brother draft his initial response to the allegations, for which the journalist later apologized. The only reference featured on the news ticker that scrolled at the bottom of the screen.

Instead, Chris Cuomo — who drew criticism for his jokey on-air interviews with his brother in the early months of the pandemic and then said he “obviously” couldn’t cover the sexual misconduct claims when they first surfaced — focused largely on the latest developments in the public health crisis.

Chris Cuomo’s show was bookended by anchors John Berman and Don Lemon, who did both address the allegations ― which have resulted in President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issuing calls for the governor to resign.

Lemon called the report “damning.”