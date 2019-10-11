CNN’s Chris Cuomo quickly apologized on Twitter after he made an inappropriate joke about preferred gender pronouns during the network’s televised LGBTQ town hall for Democratic 2020 candidates on Thursday night.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) walked onto the stage and immediately declared her pronouns as “she, her and hers.”

“She, her and hers? Mine too,” Cuomo responded, eliciting what appeared to be some groans from the studio audience.

“Alright,” Harris replied after a moment’s silence.

KAMALA HARRIS: My pronouns are she, her and hers.



CHRIS CUOMO: Mine, too.



HARRIS: Alright. pic.twitter.com/09gJ2pygjd — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 11, 2019

Cuomo tweeted an apology soon after, saying he “should not have” responded in the way he did. “I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality,” he wrote.

PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her's, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 11, 2019

The backlash was swift on Twitter, however, where LGBTQ advocacy groups called out the primetime anchor. GLAAD tweeted “it was so disappointing” for Cuomo to mock Harris’ declaration “on such a major stage.”

Kamala Harris declared her pronouns on such a major stage and she should be applauded but instead it was so disappointing for Chris Cuomo to mock it in that moment. #EqualityTownHall #PowerOfOurPride — GLAAD (@glaad) October 11, 2019

The National Center for Lesbian Rights, meanwhile, tweeted that “people’s pronouns are not a punchline.” “In a year where LGBTQ Americans are finally being recognized on the national Presidential stage, making jokes about gender pronouns is beneath your dignity. Please do better in the future,” the organization added.

Dear @ChrisCuomo, people’s pronouns are not a punchline. In a year where LGBTQ Americans are finally being recognized on the national Presidential stage, making jokes about gender pronouns is beneath your dignity. Please do better in the future. #EqualityTownHall — National Center for Lesbian Rights (@NCLRights) October 11, 2019

Other critics called Cuomo’s comment “UNACCEPTABLE,” “not okay” and “super gross.”

YUCK. @ChrisCuomo just made a joke that his pronouns are She/Her/Hers.



Bigotry isn’t cute especially at an #EqualityTownHall. — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) October 11, 2019

Kamala: My pronouns are she/her/hers by the way.



Cuomo: Yeah, mine too.



UNACCEPTABLE. — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) October 11, 2019

Anyone else think it's uncool for Chris Cuomo to treat pronouns like a joke at a debate centered on LGBTQ issues? — Rebecca Green (@wordofgreen) October 11, 2019

.@ChrisCuomo needs to apologize for mocking @KamalaHarris’ use of pronouns. For a self-proclaimed ally, he sure demonstrated how utterly out of touch with our community he actually is. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) October 11, 2019

Super gross of Chris Cuomo to answer "mine too" when Harris said her pronouns were she/her/hers — Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) October 11, 2019

Senator @KamalaHarris comes onstage, and introduces her pronouns as "she/her."



Moderator @ChrisCuomo jokes back "Me too!"



Yikes. Do better, Chris. #EqualityTownHall — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 11, 2019

Woops - biggest gaffe of #EqualityTownHall now belongs to @ChrisCuomo who appears not to understand what stating one's pronouns means, or to think it's funny, or something. — Jay Michaelson (@jaymichaelson) October 11, 2019

Did Chris Cuomo just make a pronoun joke? pic.twitter.com/NaZQAvNWH3 — 👻 169 A.D.2d 254 (N.Y. App. Div. 1991) 👻 (@AnthonyMKreis) October 11, 2019

As soon as she is introduced, @KamalaHarris immediately shares her pronouns. Then @ChrisCuomo promptly ruins the important moment. #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/GqjVXBwmfx — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) October 11, 2019

My feed is filled with gasp reactions of @ChrisCuomo “joking” about pronouns, while it might seem funny to him, it has cost thousands of lives for people who don’t respect people’s pronouns.



I hope HE uses this to make an apology BUT also to educate viewers #EqualityTownHall — Samy Nemir-Olivares (@Samynemir) October 11, 2019

I hope folks at @CNN and @HRC check him on this and he makes a public apology. Fuck that. You don’t get to moderate a historic LGBTQ town hall, barely be able to say LGBTQ, and make a pronoun joke @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/EtHKEIbwdo — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) October 11, 2019

Now up: Kamala Harris.



She comes out and says, “My pronouns are ‘She her hers.’”



Chris Cuomo actually responded with a “joke,” saying: “Mine too.”



WTF. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 11, 2019

It's cool that the dem nominees had an LGBTQ town hall where nobody challenged Chris Cuomo's disrespectful trans joke. — Alan de Bottom (@badwithcolour) October 11, 2019

In what world did Chris Cuomo think saying "mine too" when @KamalaHarris stated her pronouns were she, her, and hers was funny? #NotAJoke #EqualityTownHall — Katt 🐱🏳️‍🌈 (@katt_resists) October 11, 2019

When Chris Cuomo jokes about pronouns, trans and nonbinary people suffer. I already live in a reality where my pronouns are treated like a joke. The last thing I want to hear during an LGBT+ forum is a cis, presumably straight white man make a mockery of trans people. — Mx. Spooky 4 Jesus (@famedfairy) October 11, 2019

Translation: I am apologizing to minimize backlash. I think the pronouns in your bio are a joke.#CNNTownHall #cnn #Cuomo https://t.co/V4vHxhbpbq — Childfree Libertarian (@ColoLibertarian) October 11, 2019

Chris Cuomo just mocked Sen. Kamala Harris saying her pronouns by responding "mine too" and the gasp I let out.



Not. Okay. — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) October 11, 2019