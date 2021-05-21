Chris Cuomo Apologizes On CNN For Advising Brother Andrew On Scandal Response

CNN’s Chris Cuomo apologized to colleagues and viewers on air Thursday night for giving advice to his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to publicly deal with sexual harassment allegations made against him.

The Washington Post reported earlier Thursday that the younger Cuomo joined the governor, his top aide, communications team, lawyers and others on a series of conference calls to discuss their response strategy.

Nine women came forward to accuse the governor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including three who said Cuomo kissed them without consent.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host reportedly encouraged his brother to take a “defiant” position and to not resign.

“Now, today there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly, and I have certainly never hidden it,” Cuomo told his viewers. “I can be objective about just about any topic. But not about my family.”

He added: “Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family first, job second.”

“Being a journalist and a brother to a politician is… a unique challenge, and I have a unique responsibility to balance those roles,” says @ChrisCuomo regarding reports that he offered advice to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “It was a mistake.” pic.twitter.com/P0GkglgrYM — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 21, 2021

CNN acknowledged in a statement to the Post that it was inappropriate for Cuomo to join conversations with the governor’s staff.

However, CNN said he would not face discipline.

“It will not happen again,” Cuomo said on air. “It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I’m sorry for that.”

He said the network walled him off from covering his brother’s scandal and that he had “never tried to influence this network’s coverage of my brother.”

Last year, the siblings faced backlash for breaking journalistic standards after the anchor interviewed his brother on CNN multiple times about his handling of the COVID-19 situation in New York.