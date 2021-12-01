Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month.

CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, Brian Stelter, host of “Reliable Sources,” discussed the suspension on-air with anchor John Berman.

Stelter started off by reading the network’s official statement on the suspension before proclaiming that “what’s going on here ... is a little complicated.”

“You have media critics condemning Chris, calling on CNN to take action. You have colleagues here at CNN who were mad at Chris Cuomo for putting the network in a tough spot and wanted to see action,” He continued. “You also have a lot of viewers, though, who love Chris Cuomo and are now ticked off that he’s off the air and want to see him back.”

Stelter then predicted that Cuomo would temporarily be put on the sidelines rather than fired from his post.

“I think the bottom line is that Cuomo is on the bench, for now, we’re heading into a holiday season,” Stelter said. “I think it is possible he will be on the bench for several weeks, it is possible he’ll be back in January.”

You can see the exchange below.