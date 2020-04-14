Chris Cuomo Describes New Phase Of His Coronavirus Battle: ‘It Is In My Head’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo said he’s still battling COVID-19 two weeks after he was first diagnosed and is now experiencing psychological symptoms he believes are caused by the coronavirus disease.

“This virus creates emotional illness and creates psychological illness,” he told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “It is in my head, not just figuratively, in terms of messing with you because you’re sick for a long time.”

Gupta said it’s causing depression, brain fog and edginess in patients who have the coronavirus infection.

“I am experiencing that,” Cuoma said. “It messes with your head, this virus, and I don’t know where it leads you afterwards.”

“I’m ready to get out of the basement. I’m sick of being sick. I’ve had it. I want to get back to work. But I’m not ready and I don’t have a plan to be ready.” https://t.co/hxZmIKRlAW pic.twitter.com/H5vzjdj9KV — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 14, 2020

Cuomo also said he’s still battling a low-grade fever, which he finds “maddening,” but he said his breathing is getting stronger.

But he said he’s not there yet ― and considers himself to be a metaphor for the country as a whole right now.

“I’m ready to get out of the basement. I’m sick of being sick. I’ve had it, I want to get back to work,” he said. “But I’m not ready. And I don’t have a plan to be ready.”